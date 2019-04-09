Likud ‘Victory’ Event Start Time Pushed Back Amid Low Turnout

The Times of Israel reports: Tel Aviv’s Kvuzat Shlomo hall, where Likud plans to hold its end-of-election-day event Tuesday at 11 p.m., is buzzing with activity.

At the home of the Hapoel Tel Aviv basketball team, dozens of reporters have either started broadcasting from the bleachers in the back or are getting ready to file news stories after what is shaping up to be a long night of counting amid reports of a close race. “Our response at the ballot box: Only Netanyahu,” three large monitors declare in a dramatic backdrop to the main stage.

So far, no Likud politicians are present, as the event, which was initially scheduled to start at 8 p.m., was postponed to 11 p.m. due to what the Likud party says is the low voter turnout in areas usually supportive of the ruling party.

