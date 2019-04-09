Multiple Israeli Parties Claim They’re ‘Collapsing’ Amid Low Turnout

The Times of Israel reports: It seems everyone has caught the same bug. In the past hour, the left-wing Labor party, the Haredi United Torah Judaism party and the far-right Union of Right-Wing Party have all repeated their claims that they’re headed for “collapse” at the polls.

“It’s clear that voter turnout among the Haredi community is low,” says UTJ lawmaker Moshe Gafni. “That’s disastrous when it comes to elections. Half the public hasn’t gone to vote, and it’s already getting late. That’s a terrible situation for us.”

Read more here.