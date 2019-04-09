Netanyahu Declares ‘Incredible Victory’ As Revised Exit Polls Indicate Clear Path to Election Win

TEL AVIV — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared victory here tonight as revised exit polls projected his clear path to forming a right-wing coalition and early official election results put Netanyahu’s Likud party ahead of his Blue and White rivals.

“I am very moved on this night,” stated Netanyahu, addressing supporters at a victory rally in Tel Aviv. “This is a night of an incredible, incredible victory.”

Netanyahu hailed a “fantastic achievement, an enormous achievement, which is almost unfathomable.”

Even before most ballots have been counted, Netanyahu called his party’s purported victory “almost unprecedented,” asking, “When did we receive so many seats? I don’t even remember.”

Netanyahu was seemingly referring to the updated exit polls from major Israeli television networks, with Israel’s Channel 12 and 13 both utilizing revised samples showing Netanyahu’s Likud with 35 seats and Blue and White, heading by Benny Gantz, with 34.

While that win may seem narrow, the exit polls also show Netanyahu easily forming a right-wing government with a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

The Times of Israel reports on the latest exit polls:

In its breakdown of the political blocs, Channel 12 gives 63 of the 120 Knesset seats to the right, compared to 57 for the center-left, giving Netanyahu a clear path to forming a government. According to Channel 13, the right-wing bloc would receive 65 seats, compared to 55 for the center-left. Both exit polls now indicate that Shas would be the third-largest party with eight seats, followed by United Torah Judaism with 7. According to the TV stations, the New Right, Zehut and Gesher will fall under the electoral threshold.

Those numbers are a dramatic departure from initial exit polls, with Channel 12 claiming 33 seats for the Likud to 37 seats for Blue and White; and Channel 13 putting the two rivals tied at 36.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, conceded that “We have a long night and a long day ahead of us waiting for the real results but I already thank you, citizens of Israel, Likud voters and activists.”

“Almost everyone already said publicly that they would recommend me to the president,” Netanyahu said, referring to declarations from numerous natural coalition partners that they are firmly in the Likud’s camp.

While a renewed premiership for Netanyahu is looking increasingly likely there are several steps that must take place before any victory becomes official.

The final vote tally may not come until sometime Thursday, when all ballots are counted including those placed by Israeli military personnel. The latest tally of 1.6 million votes shows Netanyahu’s Likud taking the clear lead. That is subject to change as more votes come in.

Also, Netanyahu will have to officially be tasked with forming a governing coalition by Israel’s president, Reuven Rivlin. If Likud’s lead is maintained and the projected majority for the right-wing bloc becomes a reality then Rivlin’s tasking of Netanyahu becomes more ceremonial.

Netanyahu could also technically surprise voters and opt to form a unity coalition with Gantz’s Blue and White ahead of the rollout of President Trump’s Mideast peace plan the next few months.

Gantz’s path to victory does not seem likely based on the latest exit polls and vote tally data. Hours ago, when initial exit polls were more optimistic for Blue and White and before any vote counts were released, Gantz took to a so-called victory rally to declare himself the winner.

“We won! The Israeli public has had its say!” Gantz said in a joint statement with fellow party leader Yair Lapid.

