Gaza Terror Balloons Spark Fires in Israel

The Times of Israel reports: Two small fires were started in southern Israel by balloons carrying incendiary devices from the Gaza Strip on Monday, the local fire department said. The blazes were quickly extinguished by firefighters.

The arson attacks came amid a period of relative calm along the Gaza border, but also as terror groups in the Strip threatened to renew their violent activities on the security fence if Israel does not abide by an unofficial ceasefire agreement brokered by Egypt last month.

One of the fires was located in a grassy area outside Kibbutz Be’eri, east of Gaza. The other was outside the nearby community of Shokeda. Once the fires were extinguished, investigators inspected the scenes to determine what caused the blazes. “The investigation found that the fires were caused by balloons,” the department said.

