Palestinian PM Declares Trump Peace Plan ‘Born Dead’

TEL AVIV – The newly appointed Palestinian Authority prime minister on Tuesday said declared that the long-anticipated U.S. peace proposal for solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be “born dead.”

Mohammad Shtayyeh (pictured) further claimed that the international community, including U.S. allies in the Arab world, would also reject the proposal outright.

“There are no partners in Palestine for Trump. There are no Arab partners for Trump and there are no European partners for Trump,” Shtayyeh said.

Shtayyeh also accused the Trump administration of waging a “financial war” on the Palestinian Authority.

“Israel is part of the financial war that has been declared upon us by the United States. The whole system is to try to push us to surrender” in order to force the PA into accepting the peace proposal, Shtayyeh said.

“This a financial blackmail, which we reject.”

According to a new report from the World Bank, the Palestinian deficit is set to increase from $400 million last year to over $1 billion this year.

Shtayyeh outlined some ways he’s hoping to alleviate the dire financial crisis, including cutting bonuses for PA officials, developing agriculture, receiving more aid from the Arab world and Europe, and seeking financial independence from Israel. The last proposal may include importing fuel from neighboring Jordan as opposed to Israel, and even introducing a Palestinian currency.

The U.S. cut millions of dollars in aid to the PA last year. Israel also suspended millions of dollars in tariffs owed to the PA over its so-called “pay-for-slay” scheme paying monthly stipends to Palestinian terrorists and their families.

Shtayyeh outlined a number of proposals for weathering the storm. He said he has imposed spending cuts by reducing perks for his cabinet ministers.

Although details of the proposal have been kept firmly under wraps, U.S. officials have made it clear that it will include strong economic incentives for the Palestinians. However, Shtayyeh said the only thing that mattered was statehood.

“Where are we going to have the Palestinian state?” he asked. “We are not looking for an entity. We are looking for a sovereign state.”

“Palestinians are not interested in economic peace. We are interested in ending occupation,” he said. “Life cannot be enjoyed under occupation.”

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh expressed the same sentiment on Tuesday, saying that the Palestinians would never accept a proposal that does not include a Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as the capital.