Madonna has been urged to cancel any performance at the Eurovision Song Contest finals in Tel Aviv next month, with British rock legend Roger Waters claiming to do so “normalizes the occupation, the apartheid, the ethnic cleansing, the incarceration of children, the slaughter of unarmed protesters” in the Jewish state.

Madonna has been booked to perform at the finals of the competition, but as Breitbart Jerusalem reported, producers of the extravaganza are still finalizing negotiations with her management.

Director of Eurovision Tel Aviv, Yuval Cohen, said he could not yet confirm that Madonna, “who loves Israel,” would perform but hopes remain high.

“We’re hoping to have Madonna too,” Cohen said. “We are still in talks for her to sing two songs.”

Now Pink Floyd founding member Waters has cautioned her against any trip to Israel, using a letter published in the left-wing Guardian newspaper to issue his warning. He wrote:

By the way, because I support human rights and criticise the Israeli government for its violations, I am routinely accused of being antisemitic. That accusation can be used as a smokescreen to divert attention and discredit those who shine a light on Israel’s crimes against humanity.

Waters has never disguised his contempt for Israel. Last year during an hour-long Q&A session led by anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement leader Omar Barghouti, he compared the Israeli government to Nazi Germany, saying Israel is “the worst regime in the world.”

Despite Waters criticism, Eurovison will go ahead as scheduled after the win last year by Israel’s Netta Barzilai.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At least 17 countries have already confirmed their participation – including the Muslim-majority Azerbaijan. Others include Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Cyprus, Malta, Germany, Serbia, Latvia, Lithuania, France, Switzerland, Belgium, The Netherlands, Czech Republic, Estonia, U.K. and Slovenia.

The annual Eurovision contest is scheduled to be held in Tel Aviv from May 14 to May 18.

Israel was the host twice in the past, in 1979 and 1999.