Palestinian Official: Abbas Went to Berlin for Medical Tests

The Times of Israel reports: Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas underwent a series of medical checks at a hospital in Berlin last week, a Ramallah-based official said.

The Palestinian leader, 83, has faced bouts of health woes in recent years, leading to fears of a power struggle, should he be unable to continue as PA president, but authorities said the trip to Germany was for routine checks. Abbas’s plane traveled to Berlin on Monday afternoon from Amman and returned to the Jordanian capital on Friday, plane tracking websites showed.

“The president was in Berlin for routine medical checks,” the Palestinian official told the Times of Israel. “He is in good health.” The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, declined to elaborate on the types of “routine checks” the PA president underwent.

Read more here.