Report: Hamas Experimenting with Bitcoin to Raise Money

Islamist Hamas movement leader Yahya Sinwar (C) shouts slogans as he takes part in a tent city protest near the border with Israel east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza strip on March 30, 2018 to commemorate Land Day. Land Day marks the killing of six Arab Israelis during 1976 …
MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty
BREITBART JERUSALEM

LONDON/JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The armed wing of Hamas is using increasingly complex methods of raising funds via bitcoin, researchers say, highlighting the difficulties regulators face in tracking cryptocurrency financing of outfits designated by some as terrorist groups.

The Gaza-based Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, which is proscribed by the United States and the European Union, has been calling on its supporters to donate using the digital currency in a fundraising campaign announced online in late January.

Originally, it asked donors to send bitcoin to a single digital address, or wallet. However, according to research shared with Reuters by leading blockchain analysis firm Elliptic, in recent weeks it has changed the mechanism, with its website generating a new digital wallet with every transaction.

