Ted Cruz: ‘The Anti-Semitic Left Is Getting Worse’

TEL AVIV – Senator Ted Cruz blasted the “anti-Semitic left” Sunday for becoming more radical, pointing to anti-Israel remarks made by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and an anti-Semitic cartoon published by the New York Times.

In a tweet, the Texas Republican lamented the fact that the House recently failed to pass an resolution that singled out anti-Semitism specifically for condemnation following Omar’s remarks and called on “responsible” Democrats to say “enough is enough.”

“The anti-Semitic Left—whether @IlhanMN repeated anti-Israel slurs or @nytimes apologizing for Hamas terrorists (eg, on 3/14/18) & running racist cartoons—is getting worse. And the House can’t even pass an anti-Semitism resolution. Responsible Dems need to say Enough is Enough,” Cruz tweeted.

The anti-Semitic Left—whether @IlhanMN repeated anti-Israel slurs or @nytimes apologizing for Hamas terrorists (eg, on 3/14/18) & running racist cartoons—is getting worse. And the House can’t even pass an anti-Semitism resolution. Responsible Dems need to say Enough is Enough. https://t.co/ca99Mcq9Ij — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 28, 2019

Cruz retweeted a post by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach lambasting the New York Times for publishing a “vile, disgusting” anti-Semitic cartoon last Thursday.

“The @nytimes ad was one step short of ‘Der Sturmer.’ One of the most vile, disgusting, nauseating cartoons of Jews since the holocaust,” Boteach tweeted.

The cartoon, published in Thursday’s print edition, featured a blind, Jewish President Donald Trump with a skullcap on his head being lead by a guide dog with the face of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a Jewish star of David around its neck.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) called it a “grotesquely anti-Semitic” cartoon, and called on the newspaper to make good on its promise to make “significant changes.”

“We note the @NYTimes’ promise of ‘significant changes’ following its publication of a grotesquely antisemitic cartoon on Thursday and its offensive non-apology apology yesterday and look forward to seeing those changes in practice. Actions speak louder than words,” the AJC said on Twitter.

The “offensive non-apology” referred to an earlier statement issued by the Times in which the newspaper said publishing the cartoon was “an error in judgment.”

We note the @NYTimes' promise of "significant changes" following its publication of a grotesquely antisemitic cartoon on Thursday and its offensive non-apology apology yesterday and look forward to seeing those changes in practice. Actions speak louder than words. https://t.co/KNWQ2kA4ir — AJC (@AJCGlobal) April 28, 2019

The cartoon was condemned by Vice President Mike Pence, who accused the paper of anti-Semitism.

We stand with Israel and we condemn antisemitism in ALL its forms, including @nytimes political cartoons. https://t.co/tPbGqDBwza — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) April 28, 2019

Last month, the House passed a general resolution condemning various forms of hate after Omar claimed Israel’s allies pressure lawmakers to pledge “allegiance” to a foreign country.

While Cruz and others called for a measure condemning anti-Semitism to be passed in response to the the Minnesota Democrat’s remarks, other lawmakers said the resolution should also condemn discrimination against Muslims and other minorities.

Omar apologized for a 2012 tweet earlier this year in which she claimed Israel had “hypnotized” America. Last month, she apologized again for suggesting that members of Congress support Israel because they are paid to do so.