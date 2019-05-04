Israeli Killed After Terror Rocket Strikes His Home

The Times of Israel reports: A man was killed when a rocket slammed into his home in southern Israel early Sunday morning, as Gazan terrorists pummeled Israeli towns with projectiles and Israel responded with hundreds of airstrikes over the weekend.

The man, in his 60s, was declared dead after being rushed to Ashkelon’s Barzilai hospital with shrapnel wounds after the rocket hit his home in the city at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The man was not immediately identified but appeared to be the first Israeli fatality from Gazan rocket attacks since 2014’s war with terrorists based in the Strip.

Video posted to social media showed damage to the home in Ashkelon hit by the rocket.

הרוג ראשון בסבב ההסלמה: גבר כבן 60 תושב אשקלון. הרקטה פגעה בחצר הבית והרסיסים עפו לכל עבר. pic.twitter.com/e69ZFmz2aB — almog boker (@bokeralmog) May 5, 2019

