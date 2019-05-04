Rocket War: Gaza Terror Groups Launch 200 Projectiles at Israel

Six Israelis were wounded, one seriously, by Palestinian rocket attacks as about 200 projectiles today were fired toward Israel from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

The six Israelis wounded included an 80-year-old woman who was seriously injured, a moderately-injured 50-year-old man and Israelis who were injured running into bomb shelters as rocket sirens blared on and off across southern Israel for 8 hours.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

Magen David Adom reported that an 80 year old woman was injured severely and suffering from shrapnel wounds to her head and limbs. She was evacuated to Barzilai Hospital by MDA teams. Another 50 year old man in Ashkelon was transferred to hospital moderately injured with shrapnel wounds to his limbs. In addition MDA treated 3 injured people while they were running to shelter including a 15 year old girl in Sderot, a 30 year old male in Ashkelon and a 40 year old female in Gan Yavne. MDA teams also treated numerous victims suffering from stress symptoms including an 11 year old girl.

The Israel Defense Forces said that Hamas and the Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist groups were responsible for the terror rocket attacks.

Responding to the Gaza rocket fire, the IDF said that it carried out surgical strikes against Hamas and PIJ terror targets, including four Hamas training and weapons manufacturing compounds, a Hamas naval compound, PIJ targets and a joint Hamas-PIJ military compound.

Israeli civilians have been under massive rocket fire from #Gaza, as terror groups target women, men & children. Israel is defending its citizens & calls on the international community to fiercely condemn the rocket fire by Gaza terror groups. pic.twitter.com/flIZpcg1OY — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 4, 2019

The rocket attacks began in the morning and sent thousands of Israelis into bomb shelters in cities and towns in Southern Israel, including Sderot, Rehovot, Ashkelon, and Ashdod. At one point, rocket sirens blared in Beit Shemesh, a central Israeli city located about 12 miles west of Jerusalem.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas continue to fire rockets at Israeli civilians as we enter the 8th hour of continuous air-raid sirens across southern Israel. pic.twitter.com/jfQP20R41j — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 4, 2019

Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted dozens of rockets while some landed in what the IDF described as open areas, usually a reference to the sea.

This home was hit by a rocket fired from #Gaza. As you read this, more rockets are being launched from Gaza targeting more Israeli homes like this one. pic.twitter.com/g1K9o74jEj — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 4, 2019

One rocket scored a direct hit on an Israeli home, as the Times of Israel reported:

A home in a community in the Eshkol Regional Council suffered a direct hit, without reported casualties, as the residents had run to a nearby shelter moments earlier once sirens were heard. Police were at the scene. Also in Eshkol, a rocket fell inside a community but did not cause damage. Another rocket impacted on Route 4, a major highway, near Ashkelon. Sappers handled the rocket remains. … In light of the ongoing attacks, the IDF’s Home Front Command issued instructions for residents in affected areas to remain near protected spaces. It also limited public gatherings to 300 people in enclosed spaces only and halted agricultural work. Many municipalities opened public shelters. Beaches and national parks in the south were closed, and sporting events canceled. The instructions applied to communities in the border area near Gaza, the central Negev, Lachish region and southern Shfela plain.

While no terror group took official responsibility for the rocket attacks, Hamas and PIJ each issues statements on the escalation.

Pics Hamas published of its rocket launches. They blur the bottom. Why? 1. So we won't know where the launch site is

2. So you won't see that they’re firing from civilian homes in Gaza We have 2 things to say: 1. We know where they’re firing from

2. The blur isn't that good pic.twitter.com/Wt3w9BFICV — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 4, 2019

Hamas warned it was “prepared to respond to Israel’s crimes” and claimed it would stop Israel from “spilling the blood of our people” – this while it was Hamas that has been launching rockets indiscriminately into Israeli cities all day.

Without a trace of irony, PIJ, which was also reportedly behind the unprovoked rocket attacks, stated, “If Israel continues the aggression it will face surprises.”

PIJ’s so-called military wing on Saturday released a video threatening rocket attacks on Israel’s international airport, the nuclear facility in Dimona and other sensitive sites.

