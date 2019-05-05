IDF: Failed Palestinian Rocket Launching Killed Gazan Mother, Baby

The Times of Israel reports: The Israeli military denied Palestinian claims that a 14-month-old baby and her pregnant mother were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, instead blaming a terror group’s failed rocket launch for their deaths.

Throughout the day terrorists in the coastal enclave fired upwards of 250 rockets and mortar shells at southern Israel. In response, the Israeli military bombed over 120 targets in the Gaza Strip connected to the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups.

On Saturday evening, the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry reported that a 14-month-old Palestinian child, Saba Mahmoud Hamdan Abu Arar, had been killed along with her mother, Falastin Saleh Abu Arar, when an Israeli airstrike hit their house in Gaza City. On Twitter, the Israel Defense Forces’ Arabic-language spokesman, Maj. Avichay Adraee, said the mother and child did not appear to have been killed in an Israeli attack.

