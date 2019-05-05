The Jerusalem Post reports: The Palestinian Authority on Saturday called on the United Nations to immediately intervene to halt Israeli “aggression” against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The PA government condemned the Israeli military strikes in the Gaza Strip that came in response to more than 300 rockets being fired toward Israel over the weekend. It said the IDF was targeting defenseless civilians and damaging infrastructure and reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip.

The ministry called for international protection to be provided for Palestinians, and said the Israeli strikes show the “falsity” of Israeli and American concern for economic prosperity for Palestinians. “Our people don’t need relief programs that conceal political goals to liquidate our cause,” the PA ministry added. “We need a firm international position and international protection to enable our people to exercise their right to self-determination.”

