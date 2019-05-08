Iran-Backed Islamic Jihad Warns of ‘Major Campaign’ Against Israel

A man walks past a car that was damaged during a rocket strike on the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon near the Gaza border, on May 5, 2019. - Gaza militants fired fresh rocket barrages at Israel early today in a deadly escalation that has seen Israel respond with waves …
JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty
BREITBART JERUSALEM

The Algemeiner reports: Several prominent Saudi journalists and intellectuals expressed support for Israel during the latest Gaza flare-up last weekend, and blamed Iran for the outbreak in hostilities.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets at southern Israel over a two-day span, nearly provoking an all-out war. Israel responded with retaliatory air strikes and assassinated a top Hamas commander who was reportedly a conduit for Iranian funds. A ceasefire went into effect early Monday morning.

According to translations by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), prominent Saudi intellectual Dr. Turki Al-Hamad blamed the violence on Iran and Turkey, both regional rivals of Saudi Arabia.

