Anti-Israel Activist Ahed Tamimi Joins ‘Free Palestine’ March in London

Eighteen-year-old anti-Israel activist Ahed Tamimi, who gained prominence after a 2017 video of her assaulting an Israeli soldier went viral, joined the National Demonstration for Palestine in London on Saturday.

Thousands attend the pro-Palestine protest, marching through the streets of central London, the Guardian reported. Tamimi, who is a supporter of the terrorist Palestine Liberation Organisation, and British members of parliament gave speeches at the rally, the report said.

The protest commemorated the 71st anniversary of the exodus of 700,000 Palestinians in 1948, according to Palestinian media. At the protest, Tamimi called herself a freedom fighter. “From the river, to the sea, Palestine will be free,” she said.

Proud to be part of the #Palestine solidarity march in London. Too long have governments got away with permitting war crimes and apartheid. pic.twitter.com/QYqdDmRHzx — John .R (@RatKingCS) May 11, 2019

Organizers wrote of the march, “The Palestinian people need our solidarity more than ever, and are calling for global protests to protect their collective rights.”

Ahead of the protests Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn expressed his personal support.

The Labour leader has long sought to venture into Middle East politics, in the past calling terror groups Hamas and Hezbollah “friends” when inviting members for a parliamentary meeting in 2009. He later downplayed the comment and said he regretted using the term.

In 2014 Corbyn attended a ceremony that honored the terrorists behind the 1972 Munich Olympic massacre. He later sought to clarify his attendance, telling critics just because he travelled to the Middle East to stand alongside terrorists didn’t mean he supported them or their cause.

“I was present when [a wreath] was laid, I don’t think I was actually involved in it,” he explained.

Jeremy Corbyn Challenged over Graveside Wreath-Laying for Munich Massacre Terrorists https://t.co/zqjxkbYh0E — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 12, 2018

