TEL AVIV – Iranian youth will witness the demise of Israel and American civilization, Iran’s supreme leader on Wednesday said in comments translated by Reuters.

“You young people should be assured that you will witness the demise of the enemies of humanity, meaning the degenerate American civilization, and the demise of Israel,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told a group of students.

His remarks, which come amid increased tension with the U.S., were consequently published on his official website.

Khamenei also blamed both President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for going against his wishes when they signed on the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

“The way (the nuclear deal) was put into action, I didn’t have much faith (in it),” Khamenei said. “And we repeatedly told the president and the foreign minister and gave them notice.”

Khamenei, who is the highest authority in Iran, has the final word on all matters concerning the regime.

President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal a year ago.

Two weeks ago, Iran told the rest of the P5+1 — China, France, Germany, Russia and the UK — that it would backtrack on some of its commitments under the accord.

The move comes after Washington announced more economic sanctions against Tehran. The U.S. also deployed an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf to counter unspecified threats from Iran.

Iran on Monday announced it had quadrupled its uranium-enrichment production capacity but said it was below the 3.7% limit set under the nuclear deal.

However, if production continues at the current rate, Iran will exceed the stockpile limitations in the very near future. Tehran has warned its European partners that if its demands are not met by July 7, the uranium enrichment would continue and be in danger of reaching weapons-grade levels.