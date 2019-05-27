Trump Expresses Hope Netanyahu Will Form Coalition

The Times of Israel reports: President Donald Trump chimed in Monday on the political turmoil in Israel, expressing hope that despite stalled coalition negotiations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be able to form a government in order to further strengthen ties between the countries.

Hoping things will work out with Israel's coalition formation and Bibi and I can continue to make the alliance between America and Israel stronger than ever. A lot more to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2019

Netanyahu has yet to ink a deal with any of his prospective partners, and progress has stalled amid an impasse between the secular Yisrael Beytenu party and ultra-Orthodox parties on the question of a bill regulating the military draft among the ultra-Orthodox.

As the Wednesday deadline for announcing a new coalition nears, the Knesset on Monday took the first step toward dissolving the parliament and calling a second round of elections within months, as a meeting between Netanyahu and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman failed to yield progress that could stave off another national vote.

