JOIN BREITBART. Takes 2 seconds.

Trump Expresses Hope Netanyahu Will Form Coalition

donald trump benjamin netanyahu
Getty
BREITBART JERUSALEM

The Times of Israel reports: President Donald Trump chimed in Monday on the political turmoil in Israel, expressing hope that despite stalled coalition negotiations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be able to form a government in order to further strengthen ties between the countries.

Netanyahu has yet to ink a deal with any of his prospective partners, and progress has stalled amid an impasse between the secular Yisrael Beytenu party and ultra-Orthodox parties on the question of a bill regulating the military draft among the ultra-Orthodox.

As the Wednesday deadline for announcing a new coalition nears, the Knesset on Monday took the first step toward dissolving the parliament and calling a second round of elections within months, as a meeting between Netanyahu and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman failed to yield progress that could stave off another national vote.

Read the full story.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.