U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview Wednesday on British TV he did not want war with Iran, but there was “always a chance” it would happen.

Trump spoke to the ITV television network as part of his current tour of Britain and France, saying Iran “is a place that was extremely hostile when I first came into office.”

He said relations with the Middle Eastern nation had improved since he came to power in 2016, and that Obama’s “terrible deal” had allowed the state to become a “terrorist nation” during his time in the White House.

He added: “They were a terrorist nation, number one in the world at that time and probably maybe are today.”

Asked if he believed military action would be needed against Tehran, he said, “There’s always a chance. Do I want to? No, I’d rather not. But there’s always a chance.”

The U.S. leader insisted he would “much rather talk” to Iran, but that all necessary actions would be taken to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“The only thing is we can’t let them have nuclear weapons. I know so much about nuclear weapons. I’m the one who gets trained and has to study this.”

He also spoke of the “tremendous responsibility” of being in charge of America’s nuclear arsenal, but reassured interviewer Piers Morgan it is a responsibility he is “prepared to handle.”

Trump’s comments come after weeks of public discourse between the two countries.