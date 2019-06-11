Chabad Rabbi Assaulted in Argentina in Apparent Anti-Semitic Attack

The Jerusalem Post reports: BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A rabbi in Rosario, the third most populous city in Argentina, was verbally and physically attacked in violence that has been characterized as antisemitic.

Rabbi Shlomo Tawil, of the local Chabad-Lubavitch organization, was attacked Sunday night by three men in the city center of Rosario, located in the center of the country. The men shouted antisemitic epithets before removing the rabbi’s hat and trampling it on the ground, and then beating the rabbi, who was walking alone.

The attack, which was stopped by the intervention of passersby, has been characterized as antisemitic since the attackers meant specifically to hurt the rabbi and did not steal anything from him.

