Jewish Lesbians Defy Ban on Star of David in ‘D.C. Dyke March’

Jewish lesbians defied the organizers of the “D.C. Dyke March” on Friday and displayed the Gay Pride flag emblazoned with the Jewish Star of David, as well as Israeli flags, during the march, according to reports.

Last week, the organizers tried to ban the symbols, because they said they evoked “violent nationalism.” However, they said they would allow the display of the Palestinian flag.

The dispute recalled a controversy from 2017, when organizers of a similar event in Chicago ejected Jewish participants who were carrying the “Jewish Pride” flag.

However, Jewish lesbians marching in the Washington, D.C., parade — which reached about 1,000 participants, according to the Washington Blade — disregarded the policy:

A controversial decision by march organizers to request that participants not display “nationalist” flags or symbols, including the Israeli flag or the Jewish Pride flag, which consists of a Star of David superimposed over a rainbow flag, was ignored by a number of marchers who carried those flags. A contingent of Dyke March volunteer marshals who helped D.C. police stop traffic to allow the march to cross streets along its route made no attempt to stop the relatively small number of marchers from carrying the Israeli flag or the Jewish Pride flag. Organizers said during the week prior to the march that the Jewish Pride flag closely resembles the Israeli flag and they were concerned that such flags would make Palestinian women participating in the march uncomfortable. The organizers angered some Jewish lesbian activists and others planning to join the march when they said they would make an exception to the ban on nationalist symbols and flags by allowing the Palestinian flag to be displayed in the march.

Israel is the only country in the Middle East that guarantees gay rights, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently appointed the country’s first gay cabinet minister.

