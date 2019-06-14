Report: Israel to Consider Naming Golan Heights Community After Trump

(UPI) — A proposal to name a new community in the Golan Heights after President Donald Trump will go before the Israeli government Sunday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently suggested he wanted to name a new community after Trump because of his recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. The community would be called Ramat Trump, or Trump Heights.

“The initiative to establish a new community in the Golan Heights, named after President Donald Trump, is an expression of gratitude for his actions for the good of the State of Israel as a whole and the Golan Heights in particular,” said the Government Naming Committee in their introduction of the proposal, according to Haaretz.com.

“There is importance in advancing the aforementioned decision at this time in order to strengthen the political ties between the State of Israel and the United States,” it continued.

In March, Trump signed a proclamation recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights, reversing years of U.S. policy on the matter.