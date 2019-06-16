Netanyahu Inaugurates ‘Trump Heights’ Honoring President’s Recognition of Golan

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday inaugurated a new town in the Golan Heights named after President Donald Trump in recognition of his formal recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the strategic plateau.

The town, which has yet to be built, was named Ramat Trump, Hebrew for Trump Heights.

“This is a historic day,” Netanyahu said. “We are about to approve construction of a new town in the Golan, something that hasn’t happened in quite a long time … and we’ll be honoring a great friend of Israel, President Donald Trump, who recently recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan, the first foreign leader to do so.”

Earlier on Sunday, the cabinet held its weekly meeting in the Golan town of Kela Alon to formally approve the new community named for Trump.

Joining Netanyahu at the cabinet meeting and the subsequent naming ceremony, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman thanked Netanyahu for the “extraordinary gesture.”

“It is well-deserved, but much appreciated. We look forward to working with you and with the Government of Israel to continue to strengthen the unbreakable alliance between the United States and Israel.”

Later, Friedman lauded Trump as an Israeli hero.

“We all checked the history book … it almost never happens anywhere in the world that an entire community is dedicated in the name of a sitting president,” he said.

“President Trump will be honored to be in that small cadre of Israeli heroes,” he added.

“My only regret is that neither the president nor I are in the real estate business any more, because if we were, I’m sure this would be high on our list for places that we would think about developing.”

Trump’s March decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights came in the wake of what he said were “aggressive acts by Iran and terrorist groups, including Hezbollah, in southern Syria [that made] the Golan Heights a potential launching ground for attacks on Israel.”

In April, Netanyahu vowed to name a community in his honor.

“All Israelis were deeply moved when President Trump made his historic decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” Netanyahu said at the time.

“I intend to bring to the government a resolution calling for a new community on the Golan Heights named after President Donald J. Trump.”

However, Sunday’s inauguration was slammed by critics as little more than a publicity stunt.

“What does a successful PR campaign look like? Exactly like this,” Blue and White MK Zvi Hauser said.

“Anyone who reads the fine print in this ‘historic decision’ will understand that it is nothing more than a non-binding fake policy. There is no budgeting, no planning, no location for settlement, and there is not really a binding decision to implement the project. But the main thing was that they insisted on deciding on a name for the dummy community,” he added.