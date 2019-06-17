Iran to Break Nuclear Deal Uranium Stockpile Limit

The Iranian atomic agency confirmed Monday the country will soon exceed the limit for its uranium stockpiles set out in the failed Obama-negotiated JCPOA nuclear accord.

Speaking at a live news conference broadcast on Iranian state television, spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi added Tehran will also increase enrichment levels of its uranium holdings “based on the country’s needs.”

The announcement follows comments by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on June 15 that his country will continue scaling back compliance of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal unless other signatories show “positive” signals about the agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from that deal last May, keeping his campaign promise to end the agreement reached by former President Barack Obama.

“This was a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made,” Trump said. “It didn’t bring calm, it didn’t bring peace, and it never will.”

Now Iran is fully pursuing its race to full nuclear self-sufficiency, Behrouz Kamalvandi confirmed.

“Today the countdown to pass the 300 kilograms reserve of enriched uranium has started and in 10 days time we will pass this limit,” he said, putting the date for the breach of a key provision of the agreement at June 27.

His comments come in the wake of suspected attacks on oil tankers last week in the region that Washington has blamed on Iran and amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S.

Kamalvandi acknowledged the country had already quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium.

Iran began its boost to nuclear reserves last July when it announced its stockpile of uranium stood at close to 950 tons despite global bans.