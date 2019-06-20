NEW YORK — Some nations that have been reluctant to finger Iran for alleged attacks on oil tankers and other acts of escalation may be motivated by their own financial interests, including billions in deals with Tehran, argued Breitbart Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter Aaron Klein.

#EU states who refuse to believe US evidence on #Iran’s involvement in the #Gulf tanker attack also have a lot to gain from staying in the #nuclear accord and their motivations should be questioned, @AaronKleinShow tells @EricLandskroner and @TalHeinrich: pic.twitter.com/ErFL5uE4lh — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) June 20, 2019

Speaking on Israel’s i24News, Klein was asked about German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas’s request earlier this week for more information from the U.S. linking Iran to attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Maas said a video touted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was “not enough.”

Pompeo countered that “the German foreign minister has seen a great deal more than just that video” and “he will continue to see more.”

Japan and the EU each initially asked for more evidence.

Klein said these nations’ motivations should be questioned, explained that some U.S. allies may be taking a more cautious approach since they “have their own interests when it comes to finances and different deals with Iran.”

He continued:

I think you do have to question the motivations of some of those countries. Germany has billions and billions of dollars at stake here. The European Union also. Many EU states have a lot financially to gain from the international nuclear accord with Iran. So questions need to be asked. By the way Germany also refuses to call Hezbollah – which is outright a terrorist organization – they refused to name them a terror group. Japan here, an ally of the United States but they are also involved in brokering the international nuclear accord and a possible update to it. So I think they sort of want to tow the line of not coming out and saying that Iran is behind this for their own reason. They want to stay neutral. So a lot of questions need to be asked to here; there are interests. But to trust Iran with zero credibility is at this point dangerous.

Following the television segment, Iran admitted on Thursday that its Revolutionary Guard force shot down an American military surveillance drone, with Tehran claiming that the RQ-4 Global Hawk flew over its southern airspace.

Iran made a very big mistake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2019

The U.S. military denied that any aircraft flew over Iranian airspace at the time of the downing. President Trump exclaimed on Twitter that “Iran made a very big mistake!”

Also German Chancellor Angela Merkel commented that there was “strong evidence” Iran was behind the oil tanker attacks even though her foreign minister, Maas, had been skeptical.