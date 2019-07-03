Iran FM Warns ‘Isolated’ U.S.: Respect Tehran or Face the Consequences

Iran is ready to force the world to speak with Iranians only with respect and if necessary, Tehran will confront any doubters with the consequences of their actions, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif warned Wednesday.

His threat came as Europe was cautioned Tehran will “take the next step” in increasing its uranium enrichment this coming Sunday.

Zarif said recent U.S. trade pressure on Iran “doesn’t prove Washington’s power or Tehran’s weakness,” rather it reflects what he called “U.S.’ continuous regional and international defeats to the Islamic republic.”

“The U.S. is getting more isolated every day,” the top diplomat said, as reported by local media outlet ISNA.

Zarif added Iran has shown that “it acts respectfully towards respect and resists against pressure,” before outlining what would happen to any country that did not listen to Tehran with respect:

As we have shown in political, international and field areas, Iran is an important actor in international level and we won’t let any side to talk with Iranian nation except with a respectful language. We can also react properly to those who didn’t know the nation economically and only authority can confront them, if necessary, as we won’t give in to pressure and let anybody threaten an Iranian.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani also spoke out Wednesday to further increase pressure on European partners to salvage the unraveling 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal following the U.S. withdrawal from the Obama-negotiated accord last year.

Rouhani says: “If you want to express regret and issue a statement, you can do it now.”

Iran this week breached a low-enriched uranium stockpile limitation set by the deal and is ready to increase its enrichment of uranium closer to weapons-grade levels if Europe does not offer it a new trade deal.