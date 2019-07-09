Survey: Nearly 50% of Gazans Support ‘Armed Conflict’

The Jerusalem Post reports: Nearly 50% of Palestinians living in Gaza believe the best means of ending the “occupation” is through armed conflict, according to a report released Monday by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR).

According to the survey, 46.3% of Gazans and a third of Palestinians living in the West Bank believe that armed conflict is the best means of ending the conflict. However, the study also found that almost half (48.9%) of Palestinians still believe in a two-state solution. Strikingly, a greater percentage of Gazans (52.9%) were supportive of such a solution than those living in the West Bank (46.9%).

“The window of opportunity is still open and most Palestinians still agree to the two-state solution, while recognizing the rights of both people,” said Gadi Baltiansky, director-general of the Geneva Initiative in Israel, an NGO that promotes a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians using diplomatic, political, educational and public tools. “Young people are more likely to support one state, which means the end of Zionism – and therefore a serious political process is not only critical, it is also urgent.”

