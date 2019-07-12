Two Terror Rockets Fired from Gaza toward Southern Israel

A picture taken on July 14, 2018 shows Palestinian rockets being fired from Gaza City towards Israel. - Israel's military said it had launched air strikes targeting Hamas in the Gaza Strip on July 14 as rockets and mortars were lobbed into southern Israel from the blockaded Palestinian enclave. (Photo …
BASHAR TALEB/AFP/Getty

The Times of Israel reports: The Israel Defense Forces said Friday evening that two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel. No injuries were reported.

Rocket sirens were heard in Nir Yitzhak and Sufa — two communities close to the border with the Gaza Strip. The sirens sounded at approximately 10:00 p.m., sending residents rushing to bomb shelters.

Almost two hours later, the IDF said a second rocket was fired from the coastal enclave. The second projectile fell in an open area and did not trigger warning sirens.

Read the full story.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.