Two Terror Rockets Fired from Gaza toward Southern Israel

The Times of Israel reports: The Israel Defense Forces said Friday evening that two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel. No injuries were reported.

Rocket sirens were heard in Nir Yitzhak and Sufa — two communities close to the border with the Gaza Strip. The sirens sounded at approximately 10:00 p.m., sending residents rushing to bomb shelters.

🚨Air-raid sirens sounding in southern Israel🚨 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 12, 2019

Almost two hours later, the IDF said a second rocket was fired from the coastal enclave. The second projectile fell in an open area and did not trigger warning sirens.

