President Trump “shouldn’t give an inch” in his quest to expose the “blatan[ly] antisemetic people in this so-called Squad,” declared Nick Langworthy, the newly elected New York State Republican Chairman.

Speaking from Jerusalem on his first trip abroad since assuming his position earlier this month, Langworthy had choice words for the four extremist freshman Congresswomen notorious for their anti-American, antisemitic rhetoric.

And he strongly defended Trump’s repeated condemnations of Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley, lawmakers Langworthy described as “the face of the Democratic Party.”

Stated Langworthy:

You have blatant antisemetic people in this so-called Squad. And that is the face of the Democratic Party at this point. And I salute the president for fighting back against it. He shouldn’t give an inch on this argument. The American people want border security. They want us to solve this crisis. He got elected on a platform of building a wall and he is marching hard with his agenda. Now you have discussions that they want to bring impeachment articles. The radicals are running the House of Representatives. Nancy Pelosi can’t contain them. The radicals are driving the narratives in the presidential nomination process and this is going to bode very well for President Trump’s re-election.

Langworthy was speaking in an interview on this reporter’s weekend radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM in Philadelphia.

New York’s GOP chairman was on a tour arranged by the National Council of Young Israel, a visit that included a stop at Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum.

Langworthy recommended that Ocasio-Cortez pay a visit to Yad Vashem to learn about the horrors of the Holocaust and stop using Nazi atrocities to smear U.S. border policies.

“She is minimizing the Holocaust,” Langworthy charged. “She should come over here and go to the Holocaust museum or even the one in Washington. She should take a trip to see the atrocities that were brought against so many Jews. Six million Jews murdered. And she is trying to say our border security measures are likened to the Holocaust.”

