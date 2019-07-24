‘Britain’s Trump’: Iran Media Can’t Get Enough of Boris Johnson

New Conservative Party leader and incoming prime minister Boris Johnson arrives at the Conservative party headquarters in central London on July 23, 2019. - Boris Johnson won the race to become Britain's next prime minister on Tuesday, heading straight into a confrontation over Brexit with Brussels and parliament, as well …
NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty

Iran’s main media outlets could not get enough of new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, delivering saturation coverage of the man they claim is a new incarnation of U.S. President Donald Trump.

He replaces Theresa May, who announced her resignation last month after Parliament repeatedly rejected the withdrawal agreement she struck with the 28-nation bloc.

Iran’s political spectrum splashed Johnson’s elevation to lead the ruling Conservative Party — and therefore the country — across their front pages.

“British Trump,” cried the banner of reformist Sazandegi, over a full-page picture of Johnson celebrating his win.

The conservative Jaam-e Jam published a picture edited to show Johnson casting a shadow in the shape of Trump’s profile on a wall behind him, with the title “Mimicking Trump”.

The reformist Etemaad’s headline read “Elected by hardliners”, with an editorial predicting Johnson’s tenure at 10 Downing Street would be short-lived.

This picture taken on July 24, 2019 shows an assortment of the front pages of Iranian newspapers the following day after the announcement of Boris Johnson winning the race to become Britain's next prime minister, amdist the tense diplomatic stand-off with Iran. - Iranian newspapers gave blanket coverage to news that Boris Johnson would become British PM on July 24, with many comparing him to US President Donald Trump. Dailies across Iran's political spectrum splashed his election to lead the Conservative Party -- propelling him to the office of prime minister -- across their front covers. "British Trump," read the banner of reformist Sazandegi, over a full-page picture of Johnson celebrating his win, and conservative Jaam-e Jam published a picture edited to show Johnson casting a shadow in the shape of Trump's profile on a wall behind him, with the title "Mimicking Trump". (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) (Photo credit should read ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images)

An assortment of the front pages of Iranian newspapers the following day after the announcement of Boris Johnson winning the race to become Britain’s next prime minister, amdist the tense diplomatic stand-off with Iran. ( ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images)

The ultra-conservative Resaalat published a cartoon of Johnson in the guise of a British butler, being patted on the head by Trump at his desk in the Oval Office.

“B team now has five members,” it said, echoing a term Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif regularly uses for senior officials in the U.S. and its allies who share a hard line on Iran.

Zarif however congratulated Johnson for his victory.

In a tweet on July 23 Zarif attacked May’s government for “seizure of Iranian oil at behest of US” calling it a “piracy”, then he went on to warmly welcome Johnson, calling him “my former counterpart”.

“It is very important for Boris Johnson as he enters 10 Downing Street to understand that Iran does not seek confrontation, that Iran wants normal relations based on mutual respect,” Zarif told reporters earlier.

Zarif was responding to a question about whether he had a message for Johnson when he takes over from Theresa May as prime minister on Wednesday.

AFP contributed to this story

