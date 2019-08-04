Report: Iran Seizes Another Foreign Tanker in Gulf

Iran seized another foreign-flagged oil tanker on Sunday morning for allegedly “smuggling fuel” to unspecified Arab states, local state media reports.

In July, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seized a UK-flagged vessel, amid heightened tensions in the vital shipping lane.

Iran initially claimed that vessel, the Stena Impero, had collided with an Iranian fishing boat.

The UK defence minister said that it was in Omani territorial waters at the time.

It was unclear which country the latest vessel was registered in.

Iran’s state TV reported that seven sailors onboard of the tanker had been detained.

“The IRGC’s naval forces have seized a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf that was smuggling fuel for some Arab countries,” TV quoted IRGC commander Ramezan Zirahi as saying.

“It carried 700,000 litres of fuel. Seven sailors onboard of the tanker, who are from different nationalities, were detained.”

More to come…