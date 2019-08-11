Former Miss Iraq: Ilhan Omar Trying to Push Sharia Law on U.S.

TEL AVIV – A former Miss Iraq who was forced to flee her native country after posting a selfie of herself and Miss Israel has lambasted Rep. Ilhan Omar for trying to push Sharia law on the U.S. and says that the congresswoman does not represent her as a Muslim.

“Ilhan Omar does not represent me as a Muslim — does not represent millions of Muslims in the Middle East,” Sarah Idan, who lives in the U.S., told “The Sara Carter Show.”

“You know like in Arab countries we call her the Muslim Brotherhood,” she added.

“They are extremist Muslims, Sunni Muslims, who are now working together with Iran against all the Arab countries,” she said. “They’re working now with Hezbollah, with Turkey, with all that. You know, the thing is about this organization, they are extremist Muslims, they’re Jihadis, and they have this ideology that they want to control the world.”

Women like Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Idan said, exploit progressive sentiments. “They feed on the sympathy of people,” Idan added.

Her remarks came in the wake of a Twitter battle in which Idan accused Omar of trying to “export” the same ideology that she fled from in the Middle East. “First was the Middle East, then Europe & now the USA. I fled from the same ideology you’re trying to export here,” she said.

In an interview with i24 news, Idan expanded on the accusation, saying, “It’s an ideology of trying to push Islam to make it the ruling system of the country.”

She continued by saying that Omar angered a lot of Muslims in the U.S. because she always says, “I speak for every Muslim in this country.”

“She made a lot of us angry — moderate Muslims who escaped Sharia, who are trying to push for moderate Islam and a reform of Islam,” Idan said.

In an earlier tweet, Idan described the Minnesota Representatives’s agenda as “anti-American.”

“Seriously @IlhanMN this is your intellectual come back?” she asked. “I said as a MUSLIM! I dont stand for your anti-American, anti-Semitic, Muslim Brotherhood agenda using this democracy to further YOUR & YOUR FRIENDS Islamic socialism goals of dividing & weakening our country.”

Seriously @IlhanMN this is your intellectual come back?

— Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) August 8, 2019

The former Miss Universe contestant, who grew up in Iraq under the regime of Saddam Hussein, fled the country after receiving threats that her Iraqi citizenship would be withdrawn because she posted a selfie with Miss Israel.