Jennifer Lopez Defies Calls to Cancel Egypt Gig Over BDS Calls

TEL AVIV – Jennifer Lopez’s concert in Egypt on Friday night went ahead but only drew a crowd of 2,000 amidst calls by anti-Israel groups to boycott the performance due to her decision to perform in Israel the week before.

The Egyptian Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr, the Minister of Social Solidarity Ghada Wali, and the Minister of Planning and Administrative Reform Hala Al-Saeed were at the event, CNN Arabic reported.

In an open letter on Monday to Orsacom Development, which organized Lopez’s Cairo concert, the BDS movement called for the show to be canceled over her performance in “conquered Palestine.”

“Jenifer Lopez’s concert in Egypt will take place but a few days after her concert in conquered Palestine, which she insisted on having despite the outcry to boycott Israel and cancel the event. The singer expressed support for the occupying country and its racist treatment of the Palestinians,” the letter said.

The group accused Orsacom Development of “normalizing the Zionist enemy and those involved in supporting its crimes.”

It further accused Lopez of “provocation” for posting an Instagram photo with “occupied Palestine” — in fact a Tel Aviv beach — behind her.

“She showed clear support for the state of occupation and its racist policies towards Palestinians,” BDS Egypt posted.

In a seeming act of defiance, Lopez continued to post photos of Israel a week after the trip.

Lopez toured Israel together with her fiancé, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, Rodriguez’s two children from his first marriage, and Lopez’s twins she had with fellow singer Marc Anthony. They visited a number of sites, including the Western Wall.

She performed to a crowd of 60,000 in Tel Aviv.

“Tel Aviv was incredible,” Lopez gushed in a post.

Rodriguez echoed the sentiment, tweeting, “What an amazing time we are having on our first trip to Tel Aviv! The people have been wonderful and have such energy.”

He also posted a photo of the couple at the Mount of Olives with the caption: “Jerusalem, you are unforgettable. What a perfect finale to our first trip to this beautiful land.”

He added that he is “in love” with Israel.