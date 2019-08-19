Trump: U.S. Likely Waiting Until After Israeli Elections for Peace Plan

The Times of Israel reports: US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed that his administration would likely release its long-delayed peace plan after Israel’s elections in September.

“We will probably wait for the release of the Middle East peace plan until after the Israeli elections,” Trump told reporters, adding that the US might “release small parts of it beforehand.”

The plan was to have been unveiled this summer, but was delayed after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to cobble together a coalition following the April elections and called a fresh vote, now scheduled for September 17.

Read more here.