Gaza Terror Rockets Fired at Israel

The Times of Israel reports: A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel early Thursday morning, the IDF said. The attack came shortly after Israeli planes struck Hamas naval targets off the coast of the Strip following an earlier rocket attack which landed in an open field in Israel.

1:00AM:

A second rocket was just fired from #Gaza to #Israel. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 21, 2019

In response to the rocket fired from #Gaza to #Israel, we just struck a number of military targets in a Hamas naval facility in the northern Gaza Strip. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 21, 2019

The IDF said that warning sirens were activated near the Gaza border. The Israel Defense Forces said earlier that fighter jets and aircraft hit several “sea-based bases” in the north belonging to the Hamas terror group after Palestinian terrorists in Gaza fired a rocket from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel Wednesday night.

The army said the strikes were in response to the rocket attack, as well as “continuing terror activities from the Strip.” An army statement added, “The IDF will continue to oppose attempts to harm Israeli civilians and considers the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for what happens in and out of the Gaza Strip. ”

