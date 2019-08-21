Gaza Terror Rockets Fired at Israel

A picture taken from the Gaza Strip on November 12, 2018 shows missiles being launched toward Israel. - A number of rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel today, AFP journalists said, while Israel's army said an Israeli bus was hit by fire from the Palestinian enclave. (Photo …
SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty

The Times of Israel reports: A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel early Thursday morning, the IDF said. The attack came shortly after Israeli planes struck Hamas naval targets off the coast of the Strip following an earlier rocket attack which landed in an open field in Israel.

The IDF said that warning sirens were activated near the Gaza border. The Israel Defense Forces said earlier that fighter jets and aircraft hit several “sea-based bases” in the north belonging to the Hamas terror group after Palestinian terrorists in Gaza fired a rocket from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel Wednesday night.

The army said the strikes were in response to the rocket attack, as well as “continuing terror activities from the Strip.” An army statement added, “The IDF will continue to oppose attempts to harm Israeli civilians and considers the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for what happens in and out of the Gaza Strip. ”

