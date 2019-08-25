Watch: Gaza Terror Rockets Explode Over Israeli Concert

The Jewish Press reports: At least three rockets were launched from Gaza at 9 pm Sunday night in an attack on southern Israel, including one that landed in an open field in the Shaar HaNegev Regional Council district, igniting a fire.

The Iron Dome anti-missile defense system intercepted two of the rockets, directly over a concert about to be held in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, less than a mile from the Gaza border. Panicked concert goers searched for a bomb shelter (video in tweet below). “Three launches from the Gaza Strip were identified as aimed at Israeli territory,” the IDF said.

Palestinian terrorists fired three rockets tonight from Gaza, targeting civilians at a music show in the Israeli city of Sderot. Israel will not hesitate to defend itself from #Iran’s terrorist henchmen, Hamas in #Gaza or Quds Force in #Syria. pic.twitter.com/9jzpBYyAGV — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) August 25, 2019

“Rocket just landed in a field in Sderot near a large concert that was about to begin,” wrote a JewishPress.com reader. “My daughter was there. Smoke everywhere. Concert canceled.”

