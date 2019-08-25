Netanyahu Holds Emergency Security Meeting Following Thwarted Iranian Drone Plot

The Times of Israel reports: Israeli defense leaders held a high-level middle of the night meeting early Sunday as the military girded for a possible response to its strikes in Syria against Iran-backed fighters plotting to attack the Jewish state with armed drones.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also defense minister, made a midnight trip to the Israel Defense Forces’ headquarters in Tel Aviv, where he met with IDF chief Aviv Kohavi and Mossad head Yossi Cohen, as well as other senior defense officials.

The meeting came hours after a rare announcement by the Israel Defense Forces that it had carried out an attack in Syria against Iranian forces and Shiite militia members who been working on a plan to fly explosives-laden drones into Israel.

