Hezbollah Said Preparing ‘Calculated Strike’ Against Israel

TEL AVIV – Hezbollah is preparing a “calculated strike” against Israel in response to two drones that crashed in a Beirut suburb, Reuters reported, citing two sources close to the Iran-backed terror group.

However, the reprisal is not likely to spark an all-out conflict, the sources said.

It “is being arranged in a way which wouldn’t lead to a war that neither Hezbollah nor Israel wants,” one of the sources said. “The direction now is for a calculated strike, but how matters develop, that’s another thing.”

Since the weekend, Israel’s northern frontier has been on high alert with more IDF troops deployed to the area following Israeli strikes against Iran-affiliated targets in neighboring Syria and Lebanon.

According to a senior military source cited by Israel’s Channel 12, the IDF is preparing for the possibility that Hezbollah or another Iranian proxy militia will attack Israeli soldiers or a military base but not civilians.