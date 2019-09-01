Hezbollah Fires from Lebanon at IDF Positions in Northern Israel

The Times of Israel reports: The Hezbollah terror group fired several anti-tank guided missiles at an army base and military vehicles in northern Israel Sunday afternoon, the Israel Defense Forces said, adding that more information would be released shortly.

The military said several of the missiles struck their targets, prompting retaliatory Israeli attacks. The Iran-backed Hezbollah took responsibility for the missile strikes, saying in a statement that its fighters “destroyed an ‘Israeli’ military vehicle on the Avivim barracks road [in northern Israel]… and injured those in it.”

Anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon hit IDF military positions in northern Israel. We returned fire toward the source of the attack in southern Lebanon. We will continue to update as the situation develops. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 1, 2019

The military would not immediately comment on casualties. “The IDF returned fire at the sources of the launches and at targets in southern Lebanon,” the army said in a statement.

