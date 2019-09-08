Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza Terrorists After Drone Attack on Troops

Israeli aircraft hit a terror cell Saturday in southern Gaza to retaliate for a drone attack that dropped an explosive device on IDF troops.

Israel Defense Forces troops were not injured from the drone attack and later confirmed there was slight damage to a military vehicle.

The Israeli military said the targets included “offensive military equipment and two military sites” for the Islamic group’s aerial unit, which it said was responsible for the drone attack.

“A terror squad in Gaza launched a drone into Israel that dropped what appears to be an explosive device; an IDF vehicle was lightly damaged” the IDF post read. “In response, we targeted the terror squad responsible for launching the drone.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had threatened Hamas with a “vigorous response” for the drone attack.

“Hamas is responsible for everything coming out of Gaza and all attacks will be met with a vigorous response,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

Also Saturday, an Israeli father and son were stabbed near the town of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank. Israeli medical services said the 17-year-old was in a serious but stable condition.

The military said that the pair was attacked by a Palestinian terrorist and soldiers were in pursuit, according to AP.