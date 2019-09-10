Aircraft from the Israeli Air Force (IAF) have joined allies from Germany, Italy and the UK in British skies to participate in Exercise Cobra Warrior.

They will fly alongside aircraft from the Royal Air Force and United States Air Force in high intensity large force tactical training over the coming weeks in a first for the Israeli Defense Force (IDF).

Around 50 aircraft of various types will be participating, according to the RAF. The exercise runs until 20 September and will be controlled by directing staff at RAF Waddington.

The exercise “develops the tactical leadership of aircrew and supporting elements within a complex air environment” and allows the teams to develop, plan and practice tactics and procedures during war-like scenarios.

Brigadier General Amnon Ein-Dar, Israeli Air Force Head of Training and Doctrine Directorate, said the Israelis welcomed the chance for such high level training:

We are happy and proud to participate in the “Cobra Warrior” exercise. This is the first time IAF fighter aircraft are deployed to and flying in Britain. The deployment will help improve IAF readiness and capability. We view this exercise as the highest standard of training, an excellent opportunity for mutual learning and bolstering cooperation between partners.

IAF F-15 Eagle fighter jets are among the most sought-after aircraft aviation fans are gathering to see as the international training exercise continues.

Several Israeli combat pilots took part in a joint training seminar with RAF Typhoon pilots last year, and in 2017 senior RAF personnel toured Israeli bases.