An island in Iraq home to Islamic State terrorists was annihilated Tuesday night by almost 80,000 pounds of bombs dropped from combined U.S. and allied warplanes.

Dramatic aerial footage shows multiple explosions as bombs hit Qanus Island followed by huge mushroom clouds billowing into the air over the Tigris River.

U.S. Air Force F-15 Strike Eagle and F-35A Lightning II aircraft flew alongside Iraqi air force aircraft to decimate the target in Saladin province in an operation to destroy a major terror transit hub from Syria and the Jazeera desert into Mosul, Makhmour and Kirkuk in Iraq, CJTF-OIR said on September 10.

Qanus island is near the U.S. forward operating base in Qayyarah.

#CJTFOIR and its Iraqi partners @iraqicts dropped a total of 80,000 lbs. of bombs on Qanus Island, Iraq in an effort to clear the area of Daesh fighters. #DefeatDaesh #F35 #F15 #OneMissionManyNations https://t.co/LHUOkrm2IO — Inherent Resolve (@CJTFOIR) September 10, 2019

The F-35A weapons payload is about 8,100 kg (18,000 lbs) while an F-15 can carry 13,380 kg (29,500 lbs).

Last September the first U.S. F-35 fighters were used in combat in a mission against the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Major General Eric T Hill, a commander with Operation Inherent Resolve, the US-led anti-ISIS campaign, said: “We’re denying Daesh the ability to hide on Qanus Island.

“We’re setting the conditions for our partner forces to continue bringing stability to the region.”

A spokesperson for the coalition added: “Coalition Forces used 80,000 pounds of munitions on the island to disrupt Daesh the ability to hide in the thick vegetation.

“CTS Forces continue to conduct ground clearance operations to destroy any remaining Fallul Daesh on the island.”