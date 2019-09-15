The Times of Israel reports: A Gaza-based terror group on Saturday said it had downed an Israeli military drone over the Strip, but the small vehicle may have actually belonged to another terrorist organization.

The armed wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine initially announced it had taken down an “Israeli spy aircraft” — apparently referring to a small propellor-based drone. An Israel Defense Forces spokeswoman then said she had no knowledge of such an incident.

And Haaretz, citing unnamed Gaza sources, later reported that the UAV was in fact operated by the Islamic Jihad, another Gaza terror group.

