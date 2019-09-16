Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist movement released an image Sunday of an anti-ship missile it says is “capable of destroying all military battleships.”

“Our new missile is capable of destroying all military battleships, killing all who are on board,” wrote the Hezbollah activist who declined to offer any evidence of his claim of the destructive power of the weapon.

His tweet featured a large anti-ship missile with the “Islamic Resistance” emblem emblazoned along the side of it.

مختص بتدمير كافة البوارج العسكرية من جميع الأنواع، وإبادة كل من على متنها… pic.twitter.com/XrLnSmYTMt — ثائر الجنوب (@South_thaer) September 15, 2019

The missile itself resembled the Chinese-made YJ-83, which is currently used by the Chinese military.

The heavily armed Shi’ite group, which is backed by Iran, says it is a “resistance movement against Israeli occupation” and is known for making incredible claims of military superiority.

Last month it released undated footage of what it says are anti-ship missiles of the kind it used 13 years ago against Israel during its self-declared “victory” in the 2006 war.

A Hezbollah naval commander, identified as Haj Jalal, told Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV the anti-ship missiles are of the same kind used to hit on one of the Israeli navy’s warships, the INS Hanit.

The warship was struck off the coast of Beirut in July 2006, killing four sailors and causing extensive damage to the corvette.

It was the first direct strike on an Israeli warship in decades and Hezbollah celebrated it as among its biggest victories of the 34-day war.