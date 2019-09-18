The Times of Israel reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Wednesday he would not travel to New York for the UN’s annual General Assembly later this month after failing to secure sufficient support in elections to form a new government with his right-wing political allies.

Netanyahu’s office said he would forgo the trip due to the current “political circumstances,” without elaborating. It will be the first time Netanyahu has skipped the General Assembly since 2010, when then-foreign minister and current political nemesis Avgidor Liberman addressed world leaders at the forum.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz, a member of the ruling Likud party, will attend in Netanyahu’s stead, the Prime Minister’s Office said. The General Assembly opens this year on September 24, a day before the Central Elections Committee is to present the final results from Tuesday’s election to President Reuven Rivlin. The president has until October 2 to task a lawmaker with assembling a government.

Read more here.