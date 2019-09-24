Iran might see an opportunity in the political chaos engulfing Israel following the latest election there to attempt to further destabilize the Middle East, warned Aaron Klein, Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter.

Speaking on Israel’s i24NEWS (video above), Klein said that as long as Israel does not have a stable, permanent government in place Iran might feel it can get away with escalating regional tensions.

“I will tell you one party at least that is not going to sit around and wait. And that is Iran,” stated Klein.

“What is happening in the Middle East today is very serious. Iran is brazen. They are out of control. And I think that they could smell an opportunity coming out of Israel if a unity government or some sort of stable coalition isn’t formed very quickly. Iran is not going to sit around and wait for a unity deal.”

Last week’s national elections left both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party unable to form a coalition without agreeing to a unity deal between them. Israel is currently ruled by an interim government led by Netanyahu.

During the election campaign, Gantz said that he is open to a unity coalition with Likud if the party first ousts Netanyahu, who faced an indictment hearing next week regarding allegations of bribery and corruption. Netanyahu has strongly denied the allegations and can legally serve as prime minister unless any formal conviction takes place and that could take over a year.

Netanyahu is negotiating with a bloc of religious and nationalist parties and would not agree to a unity coalition if he is not the head of Likud.

There is also the issue of whether any unity deal would see Gantz and Netanyahu rotate the premiership and which leader will first be tasked by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to attempt to form a coalition that must consist of more than 60 seats in the 120 seat Knesset.

Iran two weeks ago was fingered for carrying out aerial strikes on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Klein, meanwhile, argued that the biggest loser of the latest election was the Israeli left, with results slated to be finalized tomorrow. Left wing parties have traditionally made the creation of a Palestinian state into a major policy objective.

The Labor-Gesher alliance is projected to only get 6 seats, a devastating fall from grace for Israel’s Labor party which historically was the largest or second largest party in the Knesset. Labor needed to run in a coalition with Gesher so it didn’t fall below the threshold of not winning enough votes to enter the Knesset.

The leftist Meretz party also needed to merge with another leftist party to form the Democratic Union in order to get enough seats to enter the Knesset with a four seat minimum. The union of those parties is only slated to win five seats.

Asked by the i24NEWS host if it would be better for Netanyahu to get the “first crack” at forming a coalition, Klein replied: “I think whether he gets the first crack or the second crack at the end of the day the Israeli electorate spoke and they want, it seems, a unity government.”

“You look, though, at the results of this election. This clearly was a loss for the left in Israel or what’s left of the left. So it seems like the dividing lines are more along religious. Ultra-religious versus secular and not right-left.”