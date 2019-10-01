Israel’s population is expected to reach 10 million by the end of 2024, the latest figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics show, with the current total of over nine million representing an increase of 184,00 people, or 2.1 percent, since last year.

Long life expectancies in Israel are the norm and help to underpin the numbers. The figures salso how Israelis are generally satisfied with life, with 88.9 percent reporting they are pleased with their situation.

The Israeli population has reached 9.092 million from 8.907 million a year ago, up by 2.1 percent, the bureau said in its annual report. Projections show Israel’s population to reach 15 million by the end of 2048, and 20 million by the end of 2065.

Jews account for 74.2 percent of Israeli population with 6.744 million, followed by the Arabs, 1.907 million, who account for 21 percent of the population in the multi-cultural mix.

Israelis are generally satisfied with life, with 88.9 percent reporting they are pleased with their situation. Life expectancy for men in Israel is 80.9 years, while Israeli woman on average live to the age of 84.9 – among the highest life expectancies in the world.

The Jewish Agency for Israel has also released figures on the world’s Jewish population.

The total number of Jews in the world is 14.8 million, up from 14.7 million a year ago. Israel is the country with the largest number of Jews, 6.7 million, with 8.1 million others living outside of the Jewish state. Some 5.7 million live in the United States.