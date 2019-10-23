Report: Unidentified Drones Strike Iran-Backed Militia in Syria

The Jerusalem Post reports: Unidentified drones attacked Syrian areas controlled by the Assad regime and Iranian-backed Shi’ite militias at the Hamdan airport near the town of Al-Bukamal in the eastern region of Deir ez-Zor, according to opposition-affiliated TV station Halab Today.

Before the attack, three drones were seen flying from the direction of areas under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces militia, according to Step News, a news agency founded by Syrian activists and journalists. At noon, explosions were heard at the Hamdan airport. Ambulances were sent to the airport, but the number of causalities is unknown.

Iranian-backed militias in Al-Bukamal have been targeted by airstrikes multiple times in the past year. Syrian forces and Iranian-backed militias began transferring equipment and materials to Al-Bukamal for the purpose of building bridges across the Euphrates River, according to local news outlet Deir ez-Zor 24.

International coalition aircraft intensified flights over the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor last week.

