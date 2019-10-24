Gantz Pledges ‘Liberal Unity Government’ After Officially Receiving Mandate

Retired Israeli General Benny Gantz, leader and candidate of the Israel Resilience party that is part of the Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) political alliance, gestures during a press conference in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, on September 19, 2019. - Benny Gantz, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's …
JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty

The Algemeiner reports: Benny Gantz, the head of Israel’s centrist Blue and White party, received the mandate to try to form a government from President Reuven Rivlin in a ceremony in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

In his remarks at the event, Gantz — a former IDF chief of staff — said he would “establish a liberal unity government,” pledging to “serve all Israeli citizens.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — the leader of the right-wing Likud party — received the mandate several weeks ago after the Sep. 17 elections ended in a deadlock, with neither the right-religious or center-left blocs commanding a majority. Netanyahu vowed to form a unity government with Gantz, but was unable to do so and returned the mandate to the president.

