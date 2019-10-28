Saudi Arabia said Monday that Islamic State terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had distorted the image of Islam, and hailed his killing by U.S. special forces in northwest Syria.

According to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) the Saudi government “appreciates the great efforts of the U.S. administration in pursuing the members of this dangerous terrorist organization, which distorted the true image of Islam and Muslims around the world and committed atrocities and crimes that contradict the most basic human values in many countries including the Kingdom.”

The source stressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is working with its allies, led by the United States of America, “in combating terrorism, drying up its sources and confronting its dangerous criminal ideology.”

As Breitbart news reported, elite U.S. Army special operators took out the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria’s top man early Sunday morning.

The U.S. Army’s Delta Force, 75th Ranger Regiment, and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment conducted the raid on the world’s most wanted jihadi, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the emir of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), according to two U.S. officials.

Al-Baghdadi died “whimpering and crying and screaming all the way,” U.S. President Donald Trump said.

“He reached the end of the tunnel, as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest, killing himself and the three children. His body was mutilated by the blast. The tunnel had caved in on it, in addition. But test results gave certain immediate and totally positive identification. It was him,” Trump said.