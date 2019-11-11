Netanyahu: Government Based on Anti-Israel Arab Parties ‘Slap in Face’ of IDF Soldiers

The Jerusalem Post reports: Forming a minority coalition with the Joint List would be a slap in the face to IDF soldiers, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a message to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz in his address to a conference held by the Makor Rishon weekly on Monday.

Netanyahu called on Gantz to drop the “insane” and “dangerous” idea and form a national unity government with Likud.

“Benny, you were the [IDF] chief of staff during Operation Protective Edge. We ran that operation together. We sent soldiers into battle,” Netanyahu recounted. “Do you remember what [Joint List MK Ahmed] Tibi did during the operation? He read the names of terrorists killed in Gaza from the stage of the Knesset. He said that the IDF is committing war crimes…In a campaign video, they said ‘Gantz, there is blood on your hands.’”

Blue and White is considering building a minority coalition of 44 or 52 seats, with outside support from the Joint List. However, the faction is divided, with its MKs on the right opposing the move, because the Joint List is an anti-Zionist party.

